Sappers to hold Reunion at DSOI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: A reunion cum get together is being organised at the Golf Hut of DSOI in the evening of 28 March of Sappers and their families of all three groups of Madras, Bengal and Bombay Sappers living in the Doon Valley.

A large number of Generals, Maj Generals, Brigadiers, Colonels and other ranks have taken up residence in Doon Valley. It has been requested that the maximum number of Sappers join the reunion, which is being organised first time in Doon Valley in conformance with the COVID-19 protocols. They need to confirm their names and mobile numbers to Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd) or Col KS Mann (Retd) on mobile numbers 9897000590 and 9997004492 by 20 March. Serving Sappers are also welcome to attend.