Sardar Bhagwan Singh University Dehradun Organizes Seminar on World Health Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: On the occasion of World Health Day, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun organized a seminar/lecture on the theme “Building a fairer, healthier world”, on 07th April, 2021.

The Program was organized under the esteemed guidance of S. P. Singh (Chancellor) and Dr. Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors). The seminar was inaugurated by Prof. R. K. Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor). On this occasion Prof. (Dr.) P.K. Mathur (Advisor & HOD-MM/MLT) delivered a talk on “Do we know about Non Communicable Diseases?”.

During the program, guidelines issued by the Central and State Government regarding the rescue of COVID pandemic were strictly followed. Present on the occasion were Prof. Veerma Ram (Director School of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology), Prof. Maneesh Arora (Dean Students Welfare), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination), faculty, staff and students. The seminar was coordinated by Dr. Anil Kumar and his team.