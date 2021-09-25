Sargam Dhawan Bhayana makes it to Femina’s list of Incredible Women

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Dehradun girl Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, is a young entrepreneur who has made it big in business in a rather short time. Her achievements are so distinct that she has already bagged multiple awards and she has just begun. In the special September, 2021 issue of leading magazine for women, Femina (A Times of India publication), she has made it to the list of 40 incredible women from India, where she shares space with leading names such as Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, PV Sindhu and other Olympians like Mirabai Chamu, Bhavani Devi and Rani Rampa, entrepreneurs like Suchitra Ella and actors like Bhumi Pednekar.

Presently Director at Paul Penders India she also launched Tressmart in the year 2017. An alumni of leading school of Dehradun, Welham Girls, she did her higher education from University of Buffalo, United States.

Grand daughter of leading industrialist from Uttarakhand, VK Dhawan, and daughter of Sonal & Samir Dhawan, resident of Pritam Road, she started her business journey at a young age of 22 and has made it big in the beauty products sector. Among the other awards she has won include Garhwal Post’s Young Turk Award in the year 2020, Young Entrepreneur in Beauty & Haircare from Times of India, Nykaa Femina Beauty Award 2019, The Times Power Woman 2020 in the beauty and hair care category, and the Indian Achievers Award for Emerging Company in 2021, among others.

Her entrepreneurship skills are very evident from the fact that despite the fact that entire world has suffered in many ways including economically, in past 2 years due to Covid, her company in India has seen a good growth in the year 2021. In fact, Tressmart witnessed a 1120 per cent growth in the current year, which is an outstanding achievement by any standards. Speaking about the company, she informs that the company has launched a lot of new products on its portals and that the company has also diversified into the wellness sector. She announces that her company is now ready to launch its own brand of hair and skincare products for the modern generation.

Sargam Bhayana also is a committed social worker who realises that it is necessary to give back to society. This year, the company launched the ViRa Project, which is an initiative to help the needy. She says that the ViRa project has started a service to counsel people who have lost family and friends to the pandemic, to find jobs for people who were displaced during this time, and to help with pet rehabilitation. She admits that emotionally, it has been very overwhelming to carry on the project, but the achievements of the project have been worth the effort.

Bhayana hopes that the incredible growth that the company witnessed during the current year will continue in the coming years too. She also expresses confidence that the women entrepreneurs will see unprecedented growth in near future and that the gender inequality in respect of women professionals and entrepreneurs will narrow down in coming years.