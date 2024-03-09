‘Sari-thon’ held to convey women empowerment

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Mar: North India’s first power walk, “Sari-thon”, dedicated to Indian culture and heritage, was organised by Venu Agrahari Dhingra, a writer and social worker at the Doon Club, here, on Thursday evening. Women working in various fields participated with great enthusiasm.

In this power walk, the convoy of Nari Shakti wearing sarees left Doon Club and returned there via Survey Chowk.

After that, the ‘Womaniya Band’ made all the women dance with its captivating performance. On this occasion, Womaniya Band’s new song “Roshni” was also launched.

The Chief Guests at the programme were Geeta Dhami, the Chief Minister’s wife, Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Punita Jain, wife of the IMA Commandant.

Shail Dhingra, a 90 year old eminent citizen and strong woman, also graced the programme. Women ranging from 20 years to 90+ participated in the Sari-thon and made the event a grand success. Surabhi Sapra of Bharti Sarees presented gifts to all the guests.

Prominent personalities of the city came forward and participated in the event in which teachers, doctors, architects, writers, social workers, police, bureaucracy and talented housewives participated wearing beautiful sarees.

The main objective of this event on the eve of International Women’s Day was to promote women empowerment and the saree, the traditional garment of Indian culture.