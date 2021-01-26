Sarita Dobhal replaces Shweta Chaubey as SP City, Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Sarita Dobhal has been posted as the new SP City of Dehradun and Swatantra Kumar has been made SP Rural. Sarita Dobhal replaces Shweta Chaubey as SP City, who consequent upon her recent promotion to the IPS cadre has now been posted as SP Vigilance and Law & Order at Police Headquarters.

On the other hand, Swatantra Kumar, who is holding various responsibilities in the STF, has been given the responsibility of SP Rural in place of Parmendra Dobhal, who has now been transferred to Haridwar as SP Rural.

Shweta Choubey had a very successful tenure of two years as SP City and she was also praised a lot for her work during the Corona pandemic. Dobhal has previously held charge as ASP Rural in Dehradun. She said that her priority would be to strengthen law and order in the capital.

In addition, SP Traffic of Dehradun, Prakash Chand has also been transferred. Prakash Chand will now take charge as ASP, Law and Order, at the police headquarters. SP Rural of Haridwar, Swapan Kishore Singh has now been posted as SP Traffic in Dehradun.