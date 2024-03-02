Satish Lakhera among 4 state spokespersons nominated by BJP in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Uttarakhand BJP President and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has appointed four more state spokespersons in the state. It appears that the appointments have been made keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Satish Lakhera, currently an associate at the national level media department of BJP in New Delhi, has been working with Anil Baluni, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP and currently also the party’s national media in charge. Lakhera has been the state level spokesman in the BJP in the past too in 2009. He regularly appears on behalf of the BJP in various TV debates on various news channels as an authorised spokesperson of the party. His appointment is aimed at strengthening the media department of the BJP in Uttarakhand. Lakhera has handled the media in 2019 during the election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, which shows that the party places a lot of trust in him.

In addition, Doon resident Kamlesh Raman has been also appointed as state spokesman while Geeta Thakur from Nainital district and Gaurav Pandey from Almora district have also been appointed as state spokespersons. The appointments show that the party has already begun its preparations for the coming Parliamentary Elections.

Party sources also claimed that the BJP will soon declare all its five candidates from Uttarakhand for the coming Lok Sabha Elections. Although the party’s election steering committee had forwarded 55 names to the Central Election Committee as the possible contenders from the party on the 5 Lok Sabha Seats, sources claimed that the party’s Central Election Committee has already narrowed down its list regarding 4 seats with the exception of Haridwar. The party leaders will soon sit again to take a final call on the Haridwar seat. If sources are to be believed, the party may field two new faces in the Lok Sabha contest.

It may be recalled that BJP has been winning all the 5 seats over the past two elections and looks determined to make it possible for the third time yet again.

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand BJP had also launched the ‘Aapke Sadyasta, Hamara Sankalp’ campaign to prepare the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The Convenor of this campaign is former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The party’s election manifesto will be prepared on the basis of the suggestions received from various sources, including the public. Suggestions are being sought through LED vehicles, letter boxes, public relations, Namo app and even through missed calls.

State coordinator Trivendra Singh Rawat yesterday claimed that the public has made up its mind to make the BJP win again, but the party leaders and workers would leave no effort in ensuring that the party achieves a strong and historic win from the state.