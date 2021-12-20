Satpal Maharaj announces projects worth Rs 8.92 crores for Chaubattakhal constituency

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

BIRONKHAL (Pauri), 19 Dec: Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Endowment and Culture Minister and regional MLA Satpal Maharaj was on a visit to his constituency Bironkhal on Saturday. During the third day of his visit to the constuency, at Block level youth festival organised at Adarsh Government Inter College campus located in Bironkhal block under Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, on Saturday, Maharaj announced development projects worth Rs 8.92 crores. He announced development plans worth Rs 1.93 crores for Bironkhal development block during the programme. State’s Tourism and PWD Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj was busy visiting several places and interacting with the electorate in Bironkhal Block which is part of his assembly constituency, Chaubattakhal. On this occasion, Anganwadi helpers, Asha workers and Mahila Mangal Dal members were also honoured by the minister by giving them clothes, gifts and citations. During his visit, Maharaj also laid foundation stone for the expansion of Phase-I of Vedikhal-Bharolikhal-AiroliChandoli motor road at Birkhal block at a cost of Rs 133.58 lakhs and also inaugurated a tourist accommodation house built with an amount of Rs 60.40 lakhs. In the last three days, Satpal Maharaj has announced major development projects worth more than Rs 8.92 crores to his assembly constituency. A cultural programme was also held at the block level youth festival, and the local folk artists performed at this festival. On this occasion former minister Amrita Rawat, BJP Yuva Morcha State Working Committee member Suyash Rawat, BJP Mandal President BJP Yashpal Gorla, General Secretary Mukesh Pokhriyal, Ompal Singh Rawat, senior BJP leader Patiram Dhaundiyal, Shakti Kendra President Harshpal Singh, Surendra Dhoundiyal, Jagat Singh Choudhary, Sumitra, Yashpal Rawat, Satyendra Dhaundiyal, Dilbar Singh, Ganesh Pokhriyal, Zila Panchayat members Sarita Pokhriyal, Radha Kandari, Block President Rajesh Kandari, former block President Darshan Singh Ringoda, Scheduled Front President Deepti Prakash, Yuva Morcha President Rakesh were among those present in the function.