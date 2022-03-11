Satpal Maharaj favours giving “The Kashmir Files” tax free status

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: State Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Endowment and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has suggested to the BJP National, President JP Nadda, that the film, “The Kashmir Files”, produced and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri be made tax-free in all BJP ruled states. He has also requested Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take this step.

Minister Satpal Maharaj participated in a flower show organised at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, during which he met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and made the request.

He said that the genocide in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990 and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is a historical and heart-wrenching event as well as an important and sensitive issue of Indian politics. Bringing it on screen is definitely a commendable effort. By watching the film “The Kashmir Files” based on the exodus of Jammu and Kashmir, the condition of the Kashmiri Pandits can be understood very well.