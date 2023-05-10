Satpal Maharaj initiates 20 development schemes for Nainital District 

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 8 May: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurated 20 schemes worth Rs 24.78 crores during a programme here, today, and laid the respective foundation stones.

He said on the occasion that, after the completion of these schemes, there would be all-round development of the area.

Satpal Maharaj inaugurated 10 schemes worth Rs 16.69 lakhs, and laid the foundation stones of 6 schemes worth Rs 7.9 crore.

Maharaj added that an amount of Rs 242 crores has been sanctioned for the state by the Central Government to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Department. He asserted that the Char Dham Yatra is going on smoothly in Uttarakhand. Currently, there is ongoing snowfall at the Char Dham, when it stops, the devotees would be duly informed. He asked the pilgrims to start their journey only after getting the all-clear from the Meteorological Department.

MLA and former minister Bansidhar Bhagat, MLA Sarita Arya, Ramsingh Kaida, BJP District President Pratap Bisht, Ranjan Burgali, Pratap Bora, Nitin Rana, Harish Arya, Bhavna Sah, Kartik Herbola, Mohan Pathak as well as District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhatt, Chief Development Officer Dr Sandeep Tiwari, Managing Director, KMVN, Vineet Tomar, General Manager AP Bajpai, Additional District Magistrate Ashok Joshi, Deputy Collector Manish Kumar, Executive Engineer, PWD, Ashok Chaudhary, Irrigation KS Bisht, Additional Chief Medical Officer Rashmi Pant, Probation Officer Vyoma Jain were among those present on the occasion.