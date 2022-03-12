Satpal Maharaj meets Vijayvargiya, Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: After winning from Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on Friday paid a courtesy call on state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

He congratulated them on the thumping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand. Praising the BJP’s electoral management and the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the BJP took care of the interests of all sections along with the development of the state. Maharaj declared that the BJP government would complete all development works expeditiously. He said that the people of the country and the state know very well that “only BJP will do it”. That is why the people have again handed over the reins of power in the state to the party. The electoral success is the result of the work culture of the BJP government and the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.