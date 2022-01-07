Satpal Maharaj releases book on Shakta, Shaiva & Vaishnav Circuits

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: State Tourism, Religious and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj on Tuesday released a book on “Shakta, Shaiva and Vaishnav Circuit of Uttarakhand” published by Divya Himgiri in collaboration with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB). The event took place at Madhuban Hotel on Rajpur Road.

The book is based on the shrines of Uttarakhand and provides complete information about the importance of these religious places.

On the occasion, Minister Satpal Maharaj said that various circuits have been set up keeping in view that tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand would like to visit other shrines, as well as get information about them after the Char Dham Yatra. The published books provide complete information on the shrines including Shakta, Shaiva and Vaishnava circuits.

He said that, apart from these in Uttarakhand, Vivekananda Circuit, the Narasimha Circuit, Golju Circuit, Gurudwara Circuit, Navagraha Circuit, Nagaraja Circuit, Hanuman Circuit and Mahasu Deity Circuit have been developed to promote religious tourism in the state. In addition, work is also underway to develop other circuits.

He added that Uttarakhand has become known worldwide due to religious tourism. The Government is constantly working to develop the Char Dham for the convenience of tourists.

Present on this occasion were the editor of the book, Kunwar Raj Asthana, UCOST DG Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Doon International School Chairman DS Mann, Veteran Hotelier SP Kochhar, Rajkumar Purohit, Rafiq Siddaki, Monica Joshi, Akbar Siddiqui, Rajiv Verma, Dr Ashwani Kamboj, UTDB’s Vivek Chauhan, Maj-General Shami Sabbarwal (Retd), Dr Sunil Agarwal, PK Jain, Raja Dogra, Vasu and Gulab Singh.