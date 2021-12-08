Satpal Maharaj to inaugurate George Everest House in Mussoorie tomorrow

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, Dec 5: It is not a widely known fact that Sir George Everest after whom the world’s highest peak was named ‘Mount Everest, had spent a substantial part of his life in Mussoorie. Sir Everest was a surveyor and geographer from Wales and he had rightly estimated the exact height and location of Everest for the first time in history. Therefore, on the recommendation of British surveyor Andrew Waugh, in the year 1865, this peak was named after him. Earlier this peak was known as ‘Peak-15’.

Few know that the house that Sir George Everest lived in Mussoorie is located in Hathipaon area, and was in a dilapidated condition when Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj took the responsibility of restoring the glory of this House known as Sir George Everest House, which is located in the estate covering an area of 172 acres. Now that the restoration of the housing complex is complete, Maharaj is all set to inaugurate the restored house on Tuesday, 7 December. It may be recalled that the restoration of Sir George Everest House was initiated on 18 January, 2019 and the restoration of the Complex has been done at the cost of Rs 23.69 crores. The restoration was undertaken under the Uttarakhand Tourism Infrastructure Development Investment Programme. The completed restoration work of Sir George Everest Heritage House, has been carried out under the scheme funded by Asian Development Bank. The unique feature of the restoration is that this historic Sir George Everest House in Mussoorie, was in a very dilapidated condition in the past, and that it has been reconstructed not by using cement but by grinding a special mixture of lime, brick powder, some lentils, fenugreek seeds in a grinder and the bricks used for restoration were also special and are called Lahori.