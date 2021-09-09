SBS University celebrates World Physiotherapy Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day and the Silver Jubilee Year of the School of Physiotherapy and Allied Health, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, an Alumni-Student Interactive session was organised virtually, here, today. The programme began with Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors) congratulating all the alumni and students on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day. Vice Chancellor (Officiating) Prof RK Singh addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of physiotherapy in daily life.

In the Alumni-Student Interactive session, Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Student Welfare, SBS University), Dr R Arunmozhi (SBS University), Dr Hapeesh Rajpal (Physiotherapist, Indiana, USA), Dr Rahul Parihar (Physiotherapist, Michigan), Dr R Raghuveer (Gitam University, Andhra Pradesh) and Dr Shilpa Jain (DPSRU, New Delhi) shared their knowledge on Myokinetic Releases, Insights on Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Recent Trends in Low Back Pain Management, LSVT Exercise Protocol in Parkinsonism, Current Practice in Neuro-Rehabilitation and Emerging Treatment for Myofascial Trigger Points, respectively.

Then an interactive talk session was held between Dr Ajay Arora (Physiotherapist, USA), Dr Prahlad Priyadarshi (Physiotherapist, New Delhi), Dr Ishaan Marwaha (Physiotherapist of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medal Winner Neeraj Chopra), Dr Jaspreet Kaur Kang (Physiotherapist, Gujarat), Dr Amit Dhawan (Managing Director, Rudraksh Physiotherapy Clinic, Shimla) and Dr Kanu Priya (Physiotherapist, King Edward Memorial Hospital, Bermuda) on the topic: The Road to Success in Physiotherapy.

More than 200 students joined the programme via online mode. The event was coordinated by Dr Meghna Wadhwa, Niranjan Shah, Vishal Warikoo and Paras Joshi. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Reena Kumari (Head of the Department, School of Physiotherapy and Allied Health).