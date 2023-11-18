SBS University holds 29th Annual Day Celebration

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun, commemorated its 29th Annual Day, here, today.

The event witnessed the presence of Ashok Kumar (DGP Uttarakhand) as Chief Guest and Himani Shivpuri, (Indian Film, Theatre, and TV artist) as Guest of Honour.

The Chief Guest, Ashok Kumar, was welcomed by Dr Gauravdeep Singh (Chancellor). Prof (Dr) J Kumar, (Vice Chancellor) then presented a floral welcome to Himani Shivpuri, setting the tone for an evening filled with cultural splendour and academic recognition.

Sardarni Harinder Pal Kaur (wife of the late Founder Director, Sardar Gurcharan Singh), Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Chancellor), Zorawar Singh (Manager), Prof Maneesh Arora, (Dean of Students’ Welfare), Dr Luv Kush (Academic Advisor), and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations) were among the dignitaries present during the celebration. Additionally, Vipin K Jain (Registrar) and Lt Col RP Jugran (Retd), Deputy Registrar (Admin), added to the distinguished gathering.

The event kicked off with an insightful speech by Prof (Dr) J Kumar, who presented the university’s annual report, highlighting the remarkable achievements of, both, the staff and students across various fields. Academic awards were then bestowed upon meritorious students by the Guest of Honour, who extended heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients for their outstanding academic accomplishments.

The cultural extravaganza unfolded with a soulful rendition of Saraswati Vandana, setting the stage for a captivating play titled “YAMLOK”, skillfully staged by the talented university students. The audience was further treated to various traditional dance forms of Uttarakhand and the vibrant “Folk Dance of Punjab: Gidda & Bhangra” performed with grace and fervour by the students. Certificates were distributed to all participants, recognising their commendable efforts.

Heads, Incharges, Coordinators of all the departments, faculty, staff, media persons, and other guests were in attendance. The meticulously coordinated program was directed by Capt Nalini Mehrishi, with Dr Pooja (Convener), Dr Maitri Chaturvedi (Co-Convener) and Naveen Singh contributing to the seamless execution of the event.

Dr Nidhi S Belwal took charge as the event anchor, weaving together the various elements of the celebration into a tapestry of cultural richness and academic excellence. Sardar Bhagwan Singh University’s 29th Annual Day reinforced the institution’s commitment to fostering holistic development and celebrating the diverse talents of its students.