SBS University organises campus placement drive

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The Training and Placement Cell of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University , Balawala organised a campus placement drive for Accredited Consultants Pvt Ltd (ACPL) Noida on Saturday. The campus placement drive was organised for the position of PV & DRA. Total 70 final year students of B. Pharm, M. Pharm, M. Sc. Pharm. Chemistry and M. Sc. Microbiology participated in the campus placement drive . The interview was conducted by Kunwar Shrivastava, (Senior HR Manager, ACPL). He briefed the students about the company profile and the importance of the PV & DRA position.

Dr Nikki Nautiyal (Secretary, Training & Placement Office) welcomed Shrivastava.

The Interviewer was felicitated with a memento by Prof Mamta F Singh (Convener, Training and placement office).

Interview process included virtual round of written exam followed by group discussion. After group discussion 18 students were shortlisted for the HR round. The selected students were congratulated by the University Administration, Faculty and Management Board on their success.

The event was Co-ordinated by Mausin Khan (Co-Convener), Pradyaumna Ghoshal, Manoj Dadhwal and Vishal Warikoo.