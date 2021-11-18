SBS Varsity celebrates 27th Annual Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University celebrated its 27th Annual Day, here, today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Trivendra Singh Rawat (MLA, Doiwala, and former Chief Minister). SP Singh (Chairman, Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan) accorded a floral welcome to the Chief Guest. The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest with lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Also present were Sardarni Harinder Pal Kaur (Wife of the Late Founder Director, Sardar Gurcharan Singh), Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Chancellor, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun) and Zorawar Singh (Manager). The function began with a speech by Prof Veerma Ram, Vice-Chancellor (Officiating), who presented the annual report of the university.

Academic awards were distributed to the meritorious students by the Chief Guest. Four gold and four silver medals were given to the students for their academic excellence. SP Singh felicitated the Chief Guest with a shawl and a memento.

Trivendra Singh Rawat in his address to the gathering congratulated all the students for their academic achievements.

The cultural programme began with Saraswati Vandana. A play, titled “Miraj” was staged by the university students. Various dance forms of Uttarakhand and the Folk Dance of Punjab, Gidda, were also presented by students of the university. Certificates were given to all the participants.

Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students Welfare), Prof FC Garg (Advisor), Dr Luv Kush (Advisor, Academics) and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations) were present on the occasion. The programme was coordinated by Capt. Nalini Mehrishi, Deepika Ahuja, Dr Vikas Singh Jadon, Dr Neetu Pandey, Vishal Warikoo and Paras Joshi. Heads/Incharges/Coordinators of all the Departments, faculty, staff, and guests were present during the programme. The event was anchored by Dr Nidhi S Belwal. The event came to an end with a formal vote of thanks proposed by Deepika Ahuja. The function ended with the National Anthem.