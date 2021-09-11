SBS Varsity holds Webinar on “Career and Skills”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: The School of Commerce and Management, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun, organised an International Webinar on “Career and Skills: Key Insights”, here, today. The programme was organised under the guidance of SP Singh (Chancellor), Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Secretary, Board of Governors) and Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor).

On this occasion, Neelam Tiwari (Health Team and Wealth Solution, Alight Solutions, Greater Chicago, USA) was the Keynote Speaker. Dr Pooja Singh Negi (Assistant Professor, School of Commerce and Management SBS University) and her team members welcomed the keynote speaker and all the dignitaries.

Neelam Tiwari delivered a lecture on Process and Operational Management, Employee Management, Risk Mitigation & Resolution and Applications of JAMA, Alteryx, Tableau and Google Analytical Tools. Then she interacted with students during a question-answer session on coping with modern-day challenges. More than 50 attendees participated in the webinar virtually.

The programme was moderated by Dr Pooja Singh Negi, who thanked all the dignitaries and participants. The webinar was organised by Dr. Richa Gaur and Sachin Jain, Faculty, School of Commerce and Management, SBS University. The programme was coordinated by Vishal Warikoo, Paras Joshi, Nisha Rawat and Maitree Rawat.