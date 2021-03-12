SBS Varsity holds Webinar on Data Analytic Tools for Researchers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: The Research Degree Committee and School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, organised a webinar on the theme “Data Analytic Tools for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sciences Researchers”, here, today. The event was organised under the guidance of SP Singh (Chancellor) and Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors).

On this occasion, Dr Mandar Bodas (Solution Consultant, Elsevier Pharma & Life Sciences Solutions) delivered a lecture on the theme. The webinar was inaugurated by Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor) of the University. Prof Singh, while interacting with attendees, focused on various available analytical tools for pharmaceutical and chemical researchers.

During his speech, Dr Mandar discussed ‘Pharma Pendium and Reaxys: An Expert Curated Chemistry Database’. More than 100 attendees participated in the webinar virtually. Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology) thanked all the dignitaries, participants and attendees for their overwhelming response to the webinar. Dr Santosh Kumar Karn moderated the programme. Prof Vikas Anand and his team of Vishal Warikoo (Assistant Professor). Surojit Banerjee (Assistant Professor) along with Debadri Banerjee and Praveen Sisodia. Final year students of M Pharm coordinated the webinar. All the participants will be given e-certificates.