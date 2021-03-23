SBS Varsity holds webinar on necessity for vaccination

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Mar: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organised a webinar on the theme, “Why Vaccination is necessary for all of us?” here, today. The event was organised under the guidance of SP Singh (Chancellor) and Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors). Dr S Farooq (President, The Himalaya Drug Company) and Prof (Dr) PK Mathur (Advisor & HOD-MM/MLT) were the keynote speakers.

Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor) inaugurated the webinar. Dr S Farooq was felicitated by Prof RK Singh with a Shawl and Memento. The keynote speakers focused on the theme and highlighted the necessity of COVID-19 vaccination. More than 100 persons participated in the webinar virtually. Saundarya Deepak thanked all the dignitaries and participants for their response to the webinar. Present on the occasion were Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology), Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students’ Welfare) and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination). The webinar was coordinated by the team of MM / MLT Department consisting of Dr Anil Kumar, Dr Pooja Naudiyal, Deepika Ahuja, Neha Rawat, Dr Santosh Kumar Karn of Biotechnology and Vishal Warikoo.