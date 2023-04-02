SC Nautiyal retires as Director Industries after illustrious service

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director Industries retired yesterday after an illustrious service of 29 years in the Industries Department. Nautiyal was given a warm send off by the officials of the department. Dr Pankaj Pandey, Secretary Industries was also present at his farewell ceremony.

Nautiyal can be credited with leading the industries department to achieve great success in respect of startups and MSMEs, besides making special efforts to ground investment in large scale industries following the Investment Summit held some years ago.

A leather technology engineer from Kanpur University and a Masters in Economics from Kanpur University, Nautiyal was a meritorious student throughout his academic years. He is known in the department and in the industries circle as a very helpful and proactive officer. He began his professional career as a management trainee with a leading export house in Agra in 1986, and also served as Small Industries Promotion Officer, SISI, Madras (TN) after being selected through UPSC with Small Industries Development Organisation, Government of India, Ministry of SSI, ARI in 1989 before joining the Indian Bank as Industries Development Officer. His first job after being selected through UPPSC as a direct class 1 officer was as Development Officer/ Deputy Director (Leather) in Directorate of Industries of Government of UP in undivided UP. After formation of Uttarakhand as a seperate state, he joined as Deputy Director Industries and was promoted as Director of Industries in 2017.

Nautiyal drafted the first Startup Policy of the State. Played crucial role in developing Startup Eco-system in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand was ranked as a Leader State in the Startup Eco-system ranking of States by DPIIT in 2021. He also received States Start-up ranking award from Industries and Commerce Minister, Government of India. He was part of the exposure visit of state officers to study Startup Ecosystem in Germany organised by Startup India, DPIIT, GOI.