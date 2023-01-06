SC quashes HC decision of CBI inquiry against Trivendra Singh Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Jan: In what comes as a major relief for former Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat , The Supreme Court today quashed the Uttarakhand High Court’s decision of ordering a CBI inquiry against the BJP leader. A petition had been filed in the Apex Court demanding CBI inquiry against Rawat in a case of alleged corruption. The order for CBI inquiry by the then Uttarakhand High Court Judge Justice Ravindra Maithani had come as a shock for majority of the legal fraternity as the order had come on a petition that had never demanded such an inquiry . This issue was never under purview of the court.

The decision was today quashed by the Supreme Court. It may be recalled that earlier, the Uttarakhand Government had decided to withdraw its petition in the Supreme Court, a decision that had angered the former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and a number of BJP leaders from the state. Finally, allegedly under pressure from the BJP’s Central leadership, the Dhami Government had decided to not withdraw its petition from the Apex Court.

In addition to the relief given by the Apex Court to Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Apex Court is also hearing an appeal in respect of the sedition case filed by the then Rawat Government against former journalist and currently independent MLA Umesh Kumar. The hearing in respect of State Government’s SLP with respect to the sedition case against Umesh Kumar will however continue. The sedition case against Umesh Kumar accuses him of trying to destabilise the then BJP Government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat.