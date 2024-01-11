“Schemes reaching last person in society through Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra”

Gov meets Karnataka journalists

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: Under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a team of 7 journalists is on a three-day tour of Uttarakhand, courtesy the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun. This team has arrived to take stock of the ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state. Besides, the team will be provided information about the main development related schemes of the Central Government running in the state.

On Tuesday, the group was taken on a tour of the Delhi Dehradun Elevated Green Corridor. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) provided detailed information about the Green Corridor to the journalists. NHAI representative Rohit Panwar said the work on the corridor is underway on war footing and it is expected to be opened for traffic in the coming months. He said that after the corridor is built, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will be completed in about three hours. Also, there will be no hindrance or accident in the movement of wildlife after the construction. During this time, journalists also visited the construction site and took stock of the construction of the corridor.

After this the team also met Governor Lt Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, the Governor told the journalists how the Sankalp Yatra is leading the way in making India a developed nation by reaching out to the last person in society. He recalled his association with Karnataka and appealed to them to learn about the spirituality and tourism in Uttarakhand and promote it.

The journalists were also given detailed information about the Dehradun Smart City Plan. In a seminar organised at ITDA, the team was given detailed information about the 22 ongoing and completed projects in Dehradun Smart City through a presentation. The team was informed by the experts about how the smart city will make the lives of the citizens of Dehradun easier and solve their problems. Information about beautification, upgradation, etc., of Dehradun was also given through the presentation.

The journalists will also be taken to the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Chamba, Tehri, Eklavya Residential School, Kalsi, Ashoka Inscription, Kalsi, Sahiya Model Tribal Village Naivin, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line, etc., over the next two days.