Gov honours meritorious scholars at 10th convocation ceremony, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University

Lt

Singh

Sanskrit

scholars

should

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

should

Lt

Singh

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

should

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

should

Sanskrit

should

should

promote

Governor-General Gurmit(Retd) was Chief Guest of the 10th convocation ceremony of UttarakhandUniversity on Saturday.On this occasion, he presented medals to the meritorious students of the university and research degrees to the research. In the convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balkrishna, was awarded the honorary Doctor of Literature degree by the Governor for the protection of Ayurveda and Indian knowledge tradition and educationist Padma Shri Dr. Poonam Suri for social service and propagation of Vedic education. The Governor also released new research journal of the University ‘Devbhoomi Journal of Multidisciplinary Research’ during the event.Addressing the convocation ceremony, the Governor congratulated all the students and their parents who received medals and degrees. He told the students who received the degrees that all of themcontribute to the promotion and spread of. He said that it is the responsibility of all of you to taketo the whole world. He said that the youthwork with full enthusiasm, dedication and devotion to achieve the goals of Developed India, Self-reliant India, Prosperous India, Best India and Vishwaguru India in the coming 25 years.-Generalcalled upon the youth to be a part of the great campaign to make India prosperous and the best nation in the world while preserving their traditions. He said that the solution to all the challenges lies in the knowledge available in thelanguage.has an important contribution to the unity of the country. He further said thatis the basis of our rich culture and the voice of India’s soul. Thelanguage is the DNA of Indianness, along with the preservation of the ancient, use of new knowledge is also necessary.Praising the achievements of theUniversity, the Governor appreciated the development and propagation of. He emphasized giving more opportunities and encouragement to girls in the field ofso that the knowledge ofreaches every household. Expressing happiness over the establishment of 04 research chairs in the university, the governor described it as a commendable step in the interest of the university.While addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dinesh Chandra Shastri detailed the achievements, future plans and challenges of the University. He emphasized that UttarakhandUniversitybe run under the higher education department at the government level. He said that considering the nature ofUniversity, it is necessary to have high-level research related to ancient knowledge like Justice, Vaiseshik, Sankhya, Mimansa, Vedanta, Dharmashastra, Puranas, etc. Challenges remain due to the non-availability of the required number of posts for this.Professor Srinivas Barkhedi, Vice-Chancellor, of CentralUniversity, New Delhi, said thatuniversitiesdevelop as notable centers of the Indian knowledge system. Along with this,be taken to the people using modern techniques. He described Uttarakhand as the land of knowledge and said that the students and teachers hereinterdisciplinary knowledge while preserving their original traditions.Before concluding the convocation, Registrar Girish Kumar Awasthi proposed the vote of thanks. Senior Professor Dinesh Chamola presented the graduates with the degrees.On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Gurukul Kangri University Professor Somdev Shatanshu, Vice-Chancellor of Ayurveda University Professor Sunil Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University Professor Om Prakash Negi and many distinguished people were present.