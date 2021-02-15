Science Writers discuss Tapovan Tragedy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: A general house meeting of the Indian Science Writers’ Association, Uttarakhand Chapter, was held today to discuss ‘Tapovan Tragedy: Scientific Aspects’.

Main speaker Dr NK Agarwal said, “These disasters cannot be stopped, we have to keep ourselves ready for them. Despite a week having passed, we are not sure of the reason for the disaster. From now onwards, for any mega projects, geomorphological surveys must be done in detail so that characters of the terrain are thoroughly known along with relief and rescue procedures.”

He said it was a matter of regret that India was relying on foreign information sources.

Prof Kamlesh Kumar spoke in favour of development in Uttarakhand. He wanted monitoring systems to be updated. Prof DS Bàgri suggested that, during construction, fragility of terrain should be thoroughly explored. Because of tragedy, development in Uttarakhand could not be stopped.

Prof Devidutt Chauniyal explained the cause of the tragedy with graphics of the area. Prof AK Biyani raised the issue of accountability of scientific organisations.

The other speakers at the meeting were Dr MS Ananthraman, Dr IP Pandey, Dr SF Hassan and Dr SK Agarwal, President, ISWA. Manisha Garg, Kailash Kothari, Raghubeer Singh and Sanjay were present among others.