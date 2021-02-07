Scientist Sharma bags prestigious Indian Excellency Award

DEHRADUN, 6 Feb: Doonite and SPECS General Secretary, Dr Brij Mohan Sharma has bagged the prestigious Indian Excellency Award instituted by Indian Book of Records. The award was presented to him for his unwavering commitment towards the environment and his determination to safeguard the environment with the best possible ways. Dr Sharma, who was presented the award in Dehradun was adjudicated for the award by Dr. GVNRSSS Vara Prasad, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, at Hyderabad, Telangana. His citation read his efforts of making a difference in the field of Innovation and mastering his will to prove nothing is impossible in the field of Science and Technology to inspire, motivate and to encourage.

This award was presented by Chief Minister, Trivender Singh Rawat, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST and RK Sudhanshu, Secretary, Dept. of Science and Technology, Uttarakhand.

Dr. Brij Mohan Sharma is an innovator, science communicator, writer and a scholar who is doing innovations in science for the common masses for the last 30 years. Dr. Sharma believes in the philosophy of teaching rather than give, gift or donate. His main aim is to simplify science through making of low cost or no cost science tools for better understanding of science.