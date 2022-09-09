SDM Sangeeta Kanaujia passes away, CM condoles death

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Sangeeta Kanaujia, posted at Laksar in Haridwar district as SDM, died at AIIMS Rishikesh this morning. She had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh after being seriously injured in a road accident in the month of April. SDM, Rishikesh, Shailendra Singh Negi confirmed this news.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish

Rawat, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and several other political leaders have expressed their sorrow at the death.

The Chief Minister expressed grief at Sangeeta Kanaujia’s death and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.

It may be recalled that, on 26 April, Kanaujia’s car had met with a serious accident on the Laksar-Roorkee Road. While the driver had died on the spot, Kanaujia was admitted to a local nursing home in Roorkee in critical condition. She had sustained injuries on her head and the jaw. Later, she was shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh in view of her critical condition. Today, at the hospital, she passed away.