SDRF constable Rajendra Nath flagged off for ascent of Mt Kilimanjaro

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Feb: SDRF personnel Rajendra Nath was flagged off with the police insignia for the successful ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in the African Continent. At the SDRF Headquarters in Jolly Grant, here, Manikant Mishra, (Commander-in-chief) flagged off the policeman and wished him a successful expedition.

Rajendra Nath has achieved many records in the past. He has conquered DKD-2 (56.70 m), Chandrabhaga-13 (62.64 m), Satopanth (70.75 m), Mount Trishul (71.20 m), Mount Elbrus (56.42 m) and Mt Gangotri I (66.75 m) over the years. Now, the mountaineering enthusiast is all set to conquer Mt Kilimanjaro (5895 m), the highest peak in Tanzania of the African Continent.

360 Mount Explorer Mumbai has organised this expedition.

“Mountaineering is an adventure sport that provides unlimited adventure, entertainment and also has a risk factor to it. A mountaineer should be driven by passion along with a daring attitude to combat the risk factor involved. Such adventure games have a special significance for personnel of the State Disaster Response Force,” said Mishra on the occasion.

He added, “There is a constant effort being made by the personnel of SDRF to participate in such activities, like rafting, trekking, mountaineering, etc., which will eventually enhance their professional efficiency. Rajendra Nath’s participation in such a mountaineering expedition will encourage his fellow jawans boosting their confidence in adverse fight or flight situations.”

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Deputy Commandant Mithilesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant Prakash Deoli, Kamal Singh Panwar, Inspector Rajiv Rawat, Anurag, Subedar Major Jaipal Singh Rana, Sub-Inspector Poonam Shah, Balbir Rana, Vijay Rayal, Assistant Sub-Inspector Alok Chand.