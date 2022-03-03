Searching for the 8th note: Lucky Ali

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Mar: Singer Lucky Ali enthralled the audience with his songs at the centenary celebrations of the Convent of Jesus and Mary Hampton Court School here. Talking to reporters, Lucky Ali recalled that he did his elementary education till class 6 at the Convent of Jesus and Mary Hampton Court School, after which he studies at St George’s College.

He said that Hampton Court had completed 100 years but it retained the ethos of his time, which he was very happy to see. He expressed pleasure that the school has been upgraded to 12th standard, while new technology is being adopted for imparting education in the school, which is benefiting the children.

Talking to reporters, Lucky Ali said that war is not the solution to any problem. There is nothing better if a problem is solved through negotiations. War only leads to destruction. He said that he was praying that there should be an end to war and all the people should live in peace. He said that many singers and musicians present music in different ways. There are seven notes in music and all the musicians, singers are searching for the eighth note, which included him.