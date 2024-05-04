Second Engine

The extensive coverage required for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand has led to the media reporting on many issues that would normally not find place in the news feed. Since it was a matter of examining how politicians have performed and what issues are relevant to the people right at the bottom of the development chain, the reportage focused on roads and bridges not built, the lack of even basic medical facilities in remote areas, and where these were available, there were no doctors. Despite funds being available and projects approved, implementation not having taken place because of bureaucratic laxity. It has been a consistent flow of information that underlines systematic failures regardless of which party the local MLA or MP belongs to.

It is understandable that the recent voting took place largely on national issues, as the elections have to do with the Union Government. These were focused on a larger narrative around PM Modi. Local leaders have mostly followed through on that trend – nationalism, Hindutva, communal appeasement, social concerns, GDP growth, improved international standing, etc. The opposition has reversed the claims with all-encompassing problems like unemployment, secularism, caste divisions and so on. This has been going on now for more than six months. With the involvement of senior BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, in the national campaign, the ‘elevated’ storyline will continue for yet another month.

It is important however that the return to ‘normal’ take place as soon as possible because the shortcomings all over the state have come to the fore as never before. Even looked at from the Modi perspective, it must be remembered that one of the strongest points of his political career has been administrative ability. It is unfortunate if it has not percolated down to the party ranks. It can be stated that much of the claims on development have been based on just the one engine, while the other has just tagged along. It is time it pulled its weight – mere pleasant public relations ability is not enough. It is a vision thing that requires ideating on a larger platform, not just the individuals in ministerial positions. It is obvious that the administrative structure requires a serious overhaul. Also, with the municipal elections coming along, the much required devolution of powers to the third tier of government is a must. Along with that, the regulatory system has to be tightened up so that there is no misuse of powers at any level. It is now time to put the state’s interests first, playtime is over.