Second wave of Corona ebbing as 619 new cases are reported in U’khand

Derhadun, 5 Jun: The current second wave of Corona pandemic seems to be ebbing now as the number of fresh cases reported in Uttarakhand in past 24 hours sharply declined to 619 only. Dehradun too showed sharp decline and only 127 cases were reported in Dehradun though it continues to lead the number of cases since the beginning of the second wave. The number of deaths due to Corona also declined in past 24 hours and only 16 deaths were reported in past 24 hours.

A total of 24,058 Covid tests were conducted in the state today. The total number of active cases in the state today stood at 17,305. Number of cases reported in Haridwar were 98, while 83 were reported in Nainital, 23 in Pauri Garhwal, 20 in Pithoragarh, 10 in Rudraprayag , 29 in Tehri Garhwal, 31 in Udham Singh Nagar, 22 in Uttarkashi, 7 in Champawat, 42 in Chamoli, 9 in Bageshwar, but significantly higher at 18 in Almora were reported.

A total of 34,497 vaccinations were carried out today in Uttarakhand. Vaccination has seen some amount of pace in past two days in the state though it needs to improve significantly to ensure that the adult population of the state can be vaccinated at the earliest.