Secretariat Badminton Inter-Departmental Competition on 17-19 Dec

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: The executive meeting of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club was held on Friday at the FRDC building located in the Secretariat premises. It was decided that the competition will be organised by the Club from 17 to 19 December at the Badminton Hall, Parade Ground.

The preparations for the competition were reviewed at the meeting. The last date for participation in the competition has been fixed as 5 December. All the participating teams should ensure their entry by the due date.

The competition is to be organised on the theme of Zero Waste, in which cooperation is also being provided by the Urban Development Department. Various committees were also formed at the meeting for the smooth and orderly conduct of the competition.

It was stated by the President of the Club, Panna Lal Shukla, that this is the eighth edition of this competition being organised by the Secretariat Badminton Club, in which various departments of the state participate. The objective of the competition is to remain conscious of one’s health along with work. The competition is also being organised with the objective of social concerns, which includes promoting zero waste.

General Secretary Pramod Kumar, Treasurer Narendra Singh Dungriyal, Coordinator of Inter-Departmental Competition SS Sajwan, Executive Members Pushkar Singh Negi, Sandeep Kumar, Rajeev Nayan Pandey, Ramesh Singh Bartwal, Sonia Malik and Ranjana were present at the meeting.