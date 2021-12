By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu has issued instructions to keep all the offices of Uttarakhand Secretariat open on Saturday, 11 December, 2021 in view of the convening of the fourth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand on 11th December, 2021 (Saturday) also. It may be recalled that usually, the Secretariat observes a five day week and remains closed on Saturdays though, some offices do open depending on the work load.