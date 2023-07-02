Secretary Disaster Management directs concerned departments to ensure GIS mapping

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 July: Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary Disaster Management has given strict instructions to the concerned departments to do GIS mapping of their resources, officers and personnel on the field, vehicles, equipment and other assets as soon as possible and upload the data on the website of the Disaster Management Department.

He has also directed the Transport Department to ensure GPS installation in all field vehicles engaged in various departments . Secretary Disaster Management made it clear that Disaster Control Room or Disaster Management Cell should be established in all the departments , which will be inspected by the Disaster Management Department soon.

He instructed all the departments to prepare their Disaster Management Plan, give necessary training to the personnel working on the ground, make all the officers and personnel technically proficient, do GIC mapping of all the personnel posted in the field, prepare SOP and strict instructions have been given to get it uploaded on the Disaster Management Department. During the review meeting of nodal officers in disaster management of all concerned departments at the Secretariat on Saturday, Secretary Dr. Sinha also instructed the Irrigation and CWC department to prepare the flood management plan.

Secretary Disaster Management has asked the concerned departments for identification of disaster -sensitive locations and GIC mapping , district-wise and block-wise deployment of resources and personnel at various places, data on the status and contact sources of officers and personnel posted on the field and resource mapping on the GIS platform.

He took information about the clear status of disaster management , the latest status of the use of technology in the departments and the SOP of the departments in disaster management . He made it clear that all departments should give adequate training to their officers and personnel engaged in disaster management from lower to higher levels and field personnel should have clear knowledge of their roles and SOP.

He also instructed all the departments on the digitization and analysis of last year’s data. Along with this, he also instructed the departments to keep their emergency management plan ready. He also gave strict instructions to the health department for GIC mapping of all the 108 service vans operating in the state and also talked about linking the disaster control rooms of all departments with the API of the Disaster Management Department as soon as possible.

High officials of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Health, Public Works Department, Transport, Tourism, Food and Civil Supplies, Forest Department, Animal Husbandry and Information Department were present in the meeting.