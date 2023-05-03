Secretary Purshottam reviews arrangements in Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 1 May: The government has appointed three senior IAS officers as nodal officers to oversee the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. Secretary, Rural Development, Cooperatives, Animal Husbandry, BVRC Purshottam has been nominated Nodal Officer for the Kedarnath Yatra.

Purushottam today visited the Kedarnath Shrine and reviewed the arrangements made by various departments for pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham on foot from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

He also reviewed the registration of passengers being done at Sonprayag. After this, information was also obtained regarding the horses and mules being deployed on the Yatra route in Gaurikund. He has instructed the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure that there is no cruelty to animals in the yatra route. He also reviewed the drinking water system, electricity and health facilities on the yatra route. He instructed the Jal Sansthan to take special care of cleanliness while constantly monitoring the hot water carts made for horses and mules on the yatra route. He also reviewed the medical facilities at the medical centres being operated on the yatra route and instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to keep all necessary medicines in sufficient quantity.

Purushottam also enquired about the travel arrangements by talking to the personnel of the District Administration, Police Administration, SDRF, DDRF, NDRF and YMF deployed along the routes. He called upon the officers and employees to discharge their responsibilities in all circumstances. He asked them to maintain courteous behaviour with the pilgrims coming to visit and emphasised that all officers and employees should work with mutual coordination. If any passenger has any kind of problem on the journey, then he or she should be helped immediately. He has requested Sulabh International to ensure the cleanliness of the Yatra Marg along with the continuous cleaning of toilets installed on the Yatra Marg so that no pilgrim faces any inconvenience. He directed the jawans engaged in the security arrangements on the Yatra route to take special care of pilgrims’ safety in Bhairon Glacier and Kuber Glacier in case of bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath Dham.

He also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the travel arrangements.

SDM, Ukhimath, Jitendra Verma, Veterinary Officer Dr Ravi Kumar, GM Incharge Khushal Singh, officers and employees of Water, Health, Electricity and other departments were present.