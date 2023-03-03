Secretary to Gov reviews Vasantotsav preparations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman today held a meeting with officials regarding preparations for the Vasantotsav-2023 to be held from 3 to 5 March at Raj Bhawan here. During the course of the meeting, he directed that all necessary preparations and arrangements should be completed in time. It was decided in the meeting that a large number of people travel during the Vasantotsav, hence the bags of the visitors will be banned from the point of view of security. During this time, use of polythene will also be banned. The secretary instructed the officials to complete the arrangements for the stalls etc to be set up during the Vasantotsav in time. He instructed to make proper arrangements for the participants participating in various competitions during the flower show. Instructions were also given to make proper arrangements for traffic and parking during the flower exhibition.

The Secretary to the Governor gave instructions to ensure cleanliness in the Raj Bhavan premises during the flower exhibition and to make arrangements for adequate amount of garbage collection. Instructions were also given to the officials to complete the arrangement of mobile toilet etc. along with proper arrangement of drinking water for the visitors coming for the Vasantotsav. He also issued instruction to the officials to establish coordination with the Culture Department for the cultural programme to be organised during the Vasantotsav. Secretary said that this year is being celebrated as International Millets Day, for this there has to be a special focus on promoting maximum millets crops.

Vasantotsav-2023 is being organised from 3 to 5 March this year. On March 3, Vasantotsav will be inaugurated by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh at 11:00 am. The flower show will be open for public on March 3 from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm and on March 4 and 5 from 09.00 am to 6.00 pm. There are a total of 62 sub-categories in the category of 16 main competitions in the 3-day event, in which first, second and third prizes will be given. In this way, after the decision of the jury, a total of 186 awards will be given to the winners on March 05, 2023. For the first time this year, 4 new categories namely- Rooftop Gardening, Bonsai, Terrarium and Honey have been included in the competition. Along with this, for the purpose of awarding more and more flower growers, the participation of only individuals and farmers will be ensured under the cut flower competition. This year Timru has been selected for release of special postal cover. About 30 departments of the state will participate in this three-day event, in which apart from the Horticulture Department, various research institutes/agriculture universities/boards/corporations etc. will be prominent.