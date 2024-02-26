Security around VS tightened on eve of Budget Session

By staff reporter

Dehradun, 25 Feb: The security in and around the Vidhan Sabha was tightened on Sunday as its budget session begins on Monday.

SSP Ajai Singh inspected the security arrangements and held meetings with the police officials concerned to review the security arrangements. He made it clear that the lapses in the security system would not be allowed.

Singh also went inside the Vidhan Sabha premises to inspect the security arrangements there.

Meanwhile, the police have erected road barriers at a number of places to control the traffic and also any untoward incident. Frisking at the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha would be strengthened. The people will not be allowed to cross barriers in case any protest marches are held around the Vidhan Sabha.

This time, the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha is being held at Dehradun instead of Gairsain.

Earlier, a group of Uttarakhand MLAs had asked Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri not to hold the coming budget session in Gairsain in the hill district of Chamoli due to inadequate arrangements and cold conditions there.

Buckling under the pressure of these MLAs, the government in a cabinet meeting decided to hold the session in Dehradun.

When contacted, some MLAs belonging to the ruling BJP and Congress said they don’t have a problem if the session is held in Gairsain. BJP MLA from Karnprayag, Anil Nautiyal said the weather was not very cold in the hills especially in Gairsain area these days.

“The Vidhan Sabha was built in Gairsain keeping in view the emotions of the people of the state. We are ready to go to Gairsain if the session is held there,” said Virendra Kumar, an MLA from Jhabrera in Haridwar district.

However, Kishore Upadhyay, BJP MLA from Tehri, said the arrangements for the people in general in Bhararisain, where the assembly building is located, are inadequate. “Bhararisain is not Gairsain. Bhararisain is situated at a higher place. There should be arrangements for the people in general for their stay and food,” said Upadhyay.

When contacted, Congress state President Karan Mahara said, “What is the use of the Vidhan Sabha in Bhararisain if we don’t hold a session there.”

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has slammed the government’s decision on not holding the budget session in Gairsain as an insult to the people of the hill state. The Vidhan Sabha had adopted a resolution that all the future budget sessions would be held in Gairsain, Rawat said.

Rawat also mocked the MLAs who wanted the budget session in Dehradun, saying they feel more cold than others.

Rawat said he would observe a “maun vrat” for one hour at Gandhi Park on Monday in this regard.

Gairsain is an emotive issue in Uttarakhand with parties like Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and Congress wanting it to be the permanent capital of the hill state. In 2017, Gairsain was declared the summer capital of the state by the BJP government. Dehradun is still the interim capital.