Security Awareness Week 2021 commences at ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: SecurityAwareness Week 2021 commenced at ONGC, here, today. The week will be observed from 13 to 19 December.

Chief, Drilling, NK Garg was the Chief Guest at the inaugural day function at BS Negi Conference Hall, ONGC, here, today.

ED – Head, GEOPIC, Vishal Shastri, ED – Chief, E&D, Ravi Mishra and ED, Head, Corporate Administration, JR Vijay Raj were also present.

NK Garg said on the occasion that taking a cue from the Parliament attack on 13 December, 2001, the Security Awareness week is organised every year on 13 December in ONGC. ONGCians and their families are sensitised on the various threats, physical and cyber, around them. Seminars/webinars are organised for creating awareness among the masses.

In his opening address, JR Vijay Raj said that the Security Awareness Week is to remind everybody never to become vulnerable to known and unknown sources and to be aware of not only physical but also cyber attacks. He appealed to all to be very careful while operating their accounts and handling various apps – to be alert and aware while doing so.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Incharge, Headquarters Security, BD Bhatt shared the events to be organised during SAW-2021.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Manager, Security, Rupesh Patwa.