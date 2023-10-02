Security lapse observed during CM’s welcome programme in Doon, inquiry ordered

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Sep: A major security lapse was seen during a function held at Bannu School Ground here today to welcome Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on his return from a 4 day successful tour of United Kingdon (UK). As the Chief Minister’s chopper landed at Bannu Schook grounds, suddenly chaos broke out and a large number of people and BJP workers rushed towards the chopper. He was given a grand welcome by the BJP workers but the event was not managed properly. People rushed towards the chopper even before Dhami could alight from it. The rotor of the chopper was still running and it could have resulted in a major accident. One of the first persons to reach near the chopper was Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and behind him was a large crowd of BJP workers and the workers and supporters pushed the police standing there with a rope and reached the helicopter. In such a situation, the situation there almost went out of control. It was a matter of great fortune that no incident occurred. After the incident was highlighted on social media, SSP Dehradun, Ajai Singh ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

The Chief Minister had returned to Dehradun from his trip to Britain. He was to be welcomed at Bannu School Grounds. A large number of people, from common workers to ministers, were waiting for the CM at the School grounds and for safety reasons, the police had placed a rope at some distance from the point where the helicopter was to land. When the chopper reached, a circle of policemen was formed around the chopper so that, no one could reach the helicopter. But, the excited party workers and supporters broke the rope and reached the helicopter. During the process, they also pushed the policemen deputed there. Within no time, there was chaos at the grounds and during this, the rotors of the chopper were still running. SP City Sarita Dobal has submitted her report to SSP Ajai Singh. Singh informed the media that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The Nehru Colony Police Station however claimed that the Police performed its duty sincerely but the place was overcrowded. Yet the situation did not go out of control. There has been no negligence or lapse in the security of the CM. Now the Inquiry is awaited.