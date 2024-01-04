Seerat Kapoor rings in New Year with Rakul Preet, others in Samui, Thailand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 2 Jan: As the world bid farewell to another year, Seerat Kapoor, known for her dynamic performances on-screen, welcomed 2024 with a group of close pals. The actress decided to ring in the New Year with a bang, surrounded by her Bollywood friends in the picturesque setting of Samui, Thailand. The celebrations were nothing short of spectacular, and Seerat was been treating her fans to glimpses of the festivities through stunning group pictures.

Samui is known for its pristine beaches and lush landscapes, and it served as the perfect backdrop for Seerat and her friends to usher in the New Year. The actress, along with her B-town buddies which included Rakul’s brother Aman Preet, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar, Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal, and many more opted for a tropical getaway that promised relaxation, fun, and a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Seerat has been actively sharing moments from her New Year celebrations on social media, giving fans an inside look at the festivities. The actress delighted her followers with a series of stunning group pictures, showcasing the camaraderie and joy shared among the friends. The group pictures circulating on social media serve as the perfect proof of the grand celebrations in Samui. Seerat and her entire gang are on a long 9 day trip and the pictures are completely doing justice to their entire New Year Celebrations.

Recently there were also rumours that the actress is dating Aman Preet who is Rakul Preet’s brother, but the duo had denied it.

In her kitty this year are “Bhamakalapam 2,” following the success of its prequel. Additionally, she secures a pivotal role in Dil Raju’s “Aakasam Dati Vasthava” and Mahi V Raghav’s “Save The Tigers 2” web series. Moreover, she’s set to enthrall audiences with Naresh Agastya-JD Chakravarthy’s untitled psychological thriller. With two music videos in the pipeline, official announcements will soon follow.