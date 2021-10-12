Self-Defence Camp held for girls by RCD

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: On the occasion of ‘International Day of the Girl Child’, celebrated on 11 October every year, Rotary Club Dehradun has taken up a project on Self-Defence training for girl students of Classes 9 to 12 of Government Girls Inter College (GGIC), Lakhibagh.

The project was inaugurated today and will continue for 3 months. Approximately 350 girls shall be benefitted by this camp.

The programme started with Saraswati Vandana and a Welcome Song presented by the students. Club President Pawan K Agrawal welcomed members, trainers, students and guests and informed them about the objective of the camp.

The training will be provided by the trainers of Uttarakhand State Taekwondo Association. Its Secretary Javed Khan with the support of trainers Hina Habib, Ahmed, Ragvi and Sheetal presented before the over 300girl students the meaning, purpose and steps of Taekwondo and practically taught the first lessons.

The Chairperson of the Association is Rotarian Dr S Farooq, who proposed the vote of thanks to the trainers, school principal Savitri Rayal and school staff for taking up the project.

This year, club member and IPP Naghma Farooq is ‘District Chair for Girl Empowerment’. She made a Rotary District-wide call to organise self-defence camps for girl students and many Clubs in the district are implementing it.

Present at the inauguration function were Block Education Officer Swaraj Pal Tomar, teachers of the school and club members PDG Rakesh Aggarwal, PPs Tarun Bhatia, RK Bakshi, Anup Kaul, etc.

The club presented tokens of gratitude to the trainers and school staff and provided refreshments to the students.