Seminar held at Himalayan Hospital on World Emergency Medicine Day

Dehradun, 27 May: A seminar was organized today at Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant on the occasion of ‘World Emergency Medicine Day’. Speakers mentioned that climate change is also a health emergency.

The seminar was organised by the Department of Emergency Medicine at Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr DC Joshi stated that World Emergency Medicine Day was initiated by the European Society for Emergency Medicine and was first celebrated on 27 May, 2019. The aim of this day is to raise awareness about the critical role of emergency medicine.

Head of the Emergency Medicine Department Dr Reshma Kaushik said that climate change is also a health emergency. This year, the day is being observed on this theme. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), climate change is currently the greatest health threat to humanity. Climate change affects people’s health in various ways. It also causes other problems such as extreme weather events like heatwaves, storms, and floods, disrupting food systems, increasing water and vector-borne diseases, and exacerbating mental health issues, leading to increased mortality and illness.

During the event, a quiz competition was organised with 45 medical students participating. The team led by Martin won the quiz competition. On this occasion, Dr Mukta Singh, Dr Ruby Kataria, Dr Komal Thakur, and Dr Himanshi Vaidya were also present.