Seminar held by U’chal Urdu Samiti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: A Seminar was organised by Uttaranchal Urdu Samiti, Dehradun, under the auspices of National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (Union Ministry of Education) at Tasmia Hall, here, on 3 October.

The seminar was presided over by Dr S Farooq, Director, Himalayan Wellness, and Brig KG Behl (Retd), President, All India Consumers Council & SNS, was the Chief Guest.

The programme began with Alama Iqbal Siddiqui, Research Scholar, Mysore University, reading his paper on various aspects of Urdu.

Dr Pramod Bhartiya, MPG College, Mussoorie, linked Urdu and Hindi with cinema songs, and described how it helped bring them together. Manish Chandra Saxena, famous Urdu poet of Dehradun, gave a talk on how Urdu is related to other languages.

Bushra Rizwi, Assistant Director, SCERT, Dehradun, read her paper that highlighted various aspects of Urdu language. Inam Ramzi, Chairman, Uttaranchal Urdu Academy, also read presented his views. Professor Firoz Ahmad, Jaipur University, presented his views on how Urdu reflected the Ganga Yamuni Tehzib and how it could be further developed. Dr MS Ansari, General Secretary, Red Cross Society, was also present. Afzal Manglouri, Founder Vice Chairman, Uttarakhand Urdu Academy, gave his talk in poetical style bringing out various aspects of Urdu. Mahendra Ashq, former Secretary of the Urdu Academy, also presented his views. A number of eminent local poets and families joined the Mushaira held later. Mementos were presented to all those who participated.

Brig Behl recalled how he learned Urdu during childhood, when it was taught correctly. He recited one of his poems in Urdu which was very much liked.

In his presidential address, Dr S Farooq brought out the way Urdu is progressing and becoming a medium of bringing people together. Inam Ramzi proposed the vote of thanks.