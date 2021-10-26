Seminar held on Communal Harmony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: The Seerat-un-nabee Committee, Dehradun, organised a Seminar on Communal Harmony. President Dr S Farooq welcomed the Chief Guest, Anil Kumar Raturi, former DGP, Uttarakhand, and all other dignitaries present.

The programme began with a patriotic song performed by Ravindra Anand. Dr S Farooq, in his welcome address, said that in view of the present situation in the world, there is an urgent need that needs to be addressed under the banner of communal harmony in the country, which is known for its unity in diversity.

A ‘nazm’ on the subject was recited by Sayed Farrukh Ahmed followed by a brief compilation of the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) that were read by Syed Mohammed Yasar.

The Guest Speaker, Rakesh Oberoi, spoke on the topic from the Hindu faith perspective and stressed on the ideology of Vasudev Kutumbkam, i.e., all humans are one and the entire world is their home. Dr Daljit Kaur spoke from the Sikh faith perspective, followed by Dr Aditya Arya who provided the Arya Samaj perspective. Sujata Paul addressed the topic from the Christian faith point of view and, lastly, Rajiv Jain provided the Jain faith perspective.

Anil Kumar Raturi, in his address, said that all faiths are similar and believe in One Supreme God and Humanity but the difference is when extremism enters into the scenario and spoils human conduct and behaviour. This needs to be controlled at all times. He appreciated the views expressed by all the learned speakers.

At the end, Dr Himmat Singh proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was convened by RK Bakshi.

Present on the occasion were DS Mann, Dr RK Jain, Chairman, Minority Commission, HS Chawla, Brig KG Behl (Retd), Dr Maithani, Father JP Singh and many others.