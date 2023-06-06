Seminar held on World Environment Day at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: World Environment Day was celebrated by School of Applied & Life Sciences, Uttaranchal University, by organising a Seminar on “Protecting Marine Ecosystem and Preserving Terrestrial Biodiversity # Beat Plastic Pollution”. The keynote speakers were Prof YS Negi, Prof Raman Nautiyal and Prof Manoj Gahlot (SGRR University, Dehradun).

The event was inaugurated by Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice President Prof Satbir Singh Sehgal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, and External Experts.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed on the need to preserve our earth by beating plastic pollution which has become a menace in today’s world. Prof Dharam Buddhi highlighted the significance of interdisciplinary research in the present era. Computational techniques for higher education and research are key players not only for data analysis but also for trans-discipline scientific studies and innovations, it was stressed.

Dr Ajay Singh in his welcome note shared his vision of conserving the Eco-System by defeating plastic pollution and introduced the objectives of the FDP. He emphasized the Analytical & Computational techniques in diverse fields of Life Sciences. He also mentioned that such FDPs are essentially required for the enhancement of the technical skills of faculty members and researchers.

Prof YS Negi, the keynote speaker, talked about the importance of greenery on earth and stressed that every individual should plant a tree on the occasion of World Environment Day. He stressed on the use of computers in research which would be beneficial and have great future prospects

Prof Raman Nautiyal stressed on the importance of preserving life on land and water. Dr Raman Nautiyal enlightened the gathering on the importance of statistical techniques in research. Discussing various case studies, he elaborated on how statistics are applied not only in science-based studies but in humanities, law, environment, and other fields of life as well.

On this occasion, Organising Secretary Prof Bharti Ramola, Dr Nishesh Sharma, Prof VK Srivastava, Prof Bhupendra Singh Rawat, Yogesh Awasthi, Ashish Sharma and Jagmohan Awasthi were also present.