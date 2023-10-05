Seminar on Alzheimer held in London in collaboration with Indian High Commission

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: World Alzheimer’s Day, 21 September, is principally aimed at increasing awareness of dementia, its challenges and how to ‘live-well’ with the diagnosis. Reports show that people of South Asian Communities are less likely to get an early or ‘timely’ diagnosis, access to treatment or receive support when diagnosed.

KINDURE, a social enterprise and brainchild of Dr Kavita D Mohan, consultant psychiatrist, UK, addresses the health issues, minimise stigma, increase awareness in South Asian (SA) Communities. Dr Kavita D Mohan from Dehradun is passionate about mental health and mental wealth mastery. She is involved in various voluntary works in UK and India.

The Kindure team held a seminar, hosted by the High Commission of India, at a prestigious venue- the Nehru Centre, London, on 21 September. The attendees were from all walks of life – care-givers, health professionals or simply those who wanted to learn more about the subject. Attendees appreciated the day gave excellent written and verbal feedbacks and encouragements to do more. The cherry on the cake was that many of the participants wished to stay connected, support and contribute.

The ‘Guru Vandana’ a tribute to start the day of learning, was performed by Gita Cox, a Sattriya dancer. Dr Kavita D Mohan spoke on the clinical and technological aspects of dementia in the context SA community. Dr Mayuri Senapati, a consultant clinical psychologist, engaged the audience with an overview of psychosocial and spiritual needs of patient with Dementia. Afifa Fatemi, Masters in Media, gave insight on the popular culture and dementia.

Lived experience is a concept of learning from stories and narratives from people who experience the illness, or carers. Gita Cox, who has lived experience of dementia, recited a poetry written by a patient of Dr Kavita D Mohan and shared her experience of looking after her mother who suffers from early signs of dementia.

Kavita Das is an accomplished psychiatrist from Dehradun, practicing, both, in London and Doon. She has been contributing towards control on dementia and recently conducted this workshop for the High Commission of India in UK.