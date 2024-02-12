Seminar on drug addiction

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: A special seminar was organized by KKBM Subharti Hospital at JBIT Group of Institutions, Selaqui, with the objective of informing students on the the misuse and side effects of drugs. Two hundred boys and girls participated in the seminar . Rajeev Dogra, a well-known and renowned psychiatrist and professor of the Psychology department addressed the students. Information about the de- addiction and rehabilitation center run by the hospital was also provided, along with details of the available facilities. It was also mentioned that many young people have already been freed from drug addiction and given a new lease on life at the Subharti de- addiction and Rehabilitation Centre. Dr. Dogra further addressed the students, emphasizing that individuals trapped in drug addiction should not hesitate to seek help from a trained counselor.

In addition, PK Choudhary (Director, JBIT), Vishant Kumar (Registrar, JBIT), and SK Choudhary (Coordinator, IQAC, JBIT) also participated in the workshop representing JBIT Group of Institutions, along with representatives from Subharti Hospital. Significant contributions were made by OSD-Marketing Harish Sharma, Community Welfare Officer Vikendra Kathait, Hospital Executive Ganesh Doval, and under the guidance of Assistant Director of the hospital Amit Joshi, as well as Head of Marketing and Publicity Prashant Kumar Bhatnagar.