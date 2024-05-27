Seminar on “Forest Aromas in Traditional Indian Perfumery: Attars” concludes in Mussoorie

Reporter Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 May: HimSurabhi: Aroma Museum of Himalayan Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Science (a Unit of Dr Om Prakash Duggal Charitable Society, Mussoorie) organised an International Seminar on “Forest Aromas in Traditional Indian Perfumery: Attars, a sustainable way forward” from 22 to 24 May.

The Chief Guest was Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. Participants came from all over India and abroad. The peer reviewed selected papers will be published by the organisers in the initiating volume of the Museum, “HIMSURABHI Vol 1-2024”, with an ISBN number.

Dr Jyoti Marwah, Director of the Society, was instrumental in organising the event. On 22 May, the session was held at Chaurasi Kutiya, the Beatles’ Museum on storytelling and poetry rendition by the participants, which was chaired by Additional Secretary, MoFE, Uttarakhand. On 23 May, the participants were exposed to scientific understanding of Fragrance and Flavours at FRI Dehradun’s Chemistry and Bio Prospecting Division, followed by a session at Centre for Aromatic Plants, Selaqui, and Science City, Dehradun. Dr Varshney, Dr Nipendra Chauhan and Dr Durgesh Pant addressed the participants.

Dhirendra Kumar Dubey of Om Aromas from Kannauj introduced and gave a live demo of Deg Bhapka distillation and Loban Chhoya distillation for the participants at Himsurabhi: Aroma Museum, Mussoorie. These are going to be permanent fixtures of the Museum at Mussoorie Fragrance and Flavours Institute, Duggal Villa, Mussoorie.

The Seminar was visualised by senior academicians Dr Jyoti Marwah and Dr Louiza Rodrigues with abundant research contributions in the field of Medicinal and Aromatic plants, Forest, Ecology and Human well-being. The event brought like-minded intellectuals, scientists, academicians, students and thinkers to highlight the pressing need for preserving the forests for posterity. The Patron and Advisors were Dr Ganga Rautela, Advisor, Science City, Kahkashan Naseem, Additional Secretary Forest and Environment, Dr Nipender Chauhan, Director, Centre for Aromatic Plants, Dehradun, Dr Vinay Varshney, Head, Chemistry and Bio Prospecting Division, FRI, Dr GS Rawat, former Director, Wildlife Institute of India, Dr Ramesh K Srivastava, Principal Scientist and Head Business Development Group, CIMAP Lucknow, Dr Vineet Madan, Dean, Academics and Senior Scientist Chemistry and Bio Prospecting Division, FRI.

The Seminar Coordinator was Prof Dr Jyoti Marwah (Retired Associate Professor, University of Mumbai) Director, HimSurabhi Mussoorie. To add greater value to her creations and initiate 100 percent tracking for her Aromatherapy products, she has shifted base to Mussoorie to spread awareness about healing with Medicinal and Aromatic plants from the high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand. Dr Marwah has also driven the Self-Help Groups of local communities in Rural Garhwal, to skill them in the art of designing Aromatherapy products for greater financial gains as alternative livelihood options.

Prof Dr Louiza Rodrigues, (Retired Professor Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Mumbai) is pursuing Active Research on the Bombay Municipal Corporation’s project titled ‘Legacy of D Ward Mumbai’.

The Seminar Secretary was Abhishek Rawat, Research Supervisor and Media Coordinator, HimSurabhi, Mussoorie.

The Organising Committee comprised Subhadra Khankriyalsubhi, Suman Khanduri, Priyanka Bhandari, Ramesh Chamoli, Rinki and Anjali.

Review Panel comprised Ravinder Kumar Marwah and Prof Dr Kumud Pant. The Seminar was organised jointly with Triptych Kotdwar consultants to the HimSurabhi Museum. The proprietors of Triptych are Shambhavi Padukone and Sushant Rana. The organisation focuses on sustainable museum design and artifacts with building conservation.