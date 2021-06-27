Seminar on ‘Herbal Research: Opportunities, Challenges and Beyond held by UJPAH

Dr. S. Farooq, Chief Editor UJPAH welcomed the Guests. In his welcome address Dr. S. Farooq said said that Covid-19 pandemic has covered India and more than 5 lakh people died and now delta+ variant is more dangerous and detected in 12 states in India and 9 countries in the world and spreading of black fungus is also a big danger for the country. He also focused on the importance of vaccination.

Dr. Himmat Singh, Former Advisor, R.N.D., B.P.C.L., Mumbai gave a brief introduction of the Journal UJPAH and its salient features.

Dr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma former Director IFRI Dehradun described the importance of Indian medicinal plants and the Ayurveda and also gave a comparison between allopathic and herbal medicine where 40% allopathic drugs are from Herbs.

Dr. R. K. Singh Vice Chancellor SBS University emphasized on herbal research and the scope of herbs for the cure of Covid-19.

Dr. Rajendra Dobhal Director General UCOST gave a beautiful talk on Covid-19 and explained how the variant develops from SARS.COV-2 and till now 4 variants have been detected in the world, and threw light on immunity which exists in the gut of the human beings.

Chief Guest, Ganesh Joshi Cabinet Minister Govt. of Uttarakhand informed the audience about the status of the COVID arrangements in Uttarakhand and that Hospitals are ready for the fight against the expected third wave which may infect children. The Minister also focused on the importance of Ayurvedic Kadha from Herbs which may be beneficial for building immunity.

The Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. I.P. Saxena and the program was compered by Dr. Shail Kulshrestha.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Atul Kumar Gupta, Dr. I.P. Pandey, Dr. R. K. Singh, Dr. B. B. Raizada, Dr. Sanjai Naithani, Dr. Zafar, Dr. Afshan Tarannum, Dr. Arunesh Dixit, Jahangir apart from a number of students and research scholars from different colleges.