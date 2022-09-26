Seminar organised to honour women horticulturists, entrepreneurs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sept: During the ‘Swachhata Hee Seva Pakhwada’, the state’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi participated in a seminar organised by the Horticulture Department, here, today.

Joshi honoured women doing excellent work in different fields by giving mementoes and certificates. He announced that this programme would be organised every year and, from next year onwards, award money would be given to women doing excellent work in horticulture and the entrepreneurial field. The cash award would be first prize, Rs 51,000 thousand, second, Rs 31,000, and third, Rs 21,000. In addition, the top ten will also be awarded cash amounts.

Expressing happiness, Minister Joshi said that it is a matter of great pleasure that this year, for the first time, mango and honey have been exported from Uttarakhand through APEDA.

Those felicitated were: Pauri – Savita Rawat, Soni Bisht, Divya Chauffin, Nirmala Devi, Kavita Naudiyal, Vijay Lakshmi Devi; Rudraprayag – Poonam Goswami, Babita, Ganeshi Devi, Sukhdei Devi, Anita Devi, Nidhi Rana; Dehradun – Suman, Jagdamba, Shanni, Sushma Rawat, Archana Tomar, Deepa Rawat;

Pauri – Rekha Devi, Darshani Devi, Munni Devi, Poonam Devi, Sangeeta Devi, Sadhana Devi, Roshni Devi; Nainital – Geeta Sharma, Rajni Rawat, Vimla Sharma, Rashmi Jeena, Deepa Loshali, Snehlata Bhandari; Uttarkashi – Deepika, Mamta Devi, Lalita Devi, Kamala Rana, Ajna; Udham Singh Nagar – Hema Tiwari, Kavita Tiwari, Seema Rani, Rajnandani, Meena Devi, Gurjit Kaur; Almora – Dipti Agarwal, Jayanti Nath, Shanti Devi, Namita Tamta, Kamala Bhandari, Sudha Gunavant; Bageshwar – Leela Mehta, Mohini Janiti, Champa Joshi, Dhana Devi, Chandra Devi; Champawat – Laxmi Joshi, Kalpana Kharkwal, Hira Joshi, Vidya Joshi, Vimala Kharkwal, Meena Mahra; Chamoli – Rajeshwari Devi, Vidya Devi, Mandodari Devi, Saraswati Devi, Jamuna Devi, Anusuya Kunvi; Pithoragarh – Pushpa Devi, Kalavati Devi, Princess Bora. Sunita Bam, Pushpa Bisht, Devaki Devi;

Tehri – Monika Panwar, Chandri Devi, Guddi Devi, Sukrana, Shivani, Asha.