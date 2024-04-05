Senior Cong leader SP Engineer joins BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Former State President of the Congress and last time Assembly contestant in Haridwar, SP Engineer today joined BJP along with a large number of his supporters in the presence of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.

Bhatt and State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan welcomed everyone at the event held at the party headquarters, here, today.

In his address on the occasion, Mahendra Bhatt assured everyone that they would be respected in the party. He said, like the country, the people of the state have also made up their mind to make Modi the PM for the third consecutive time with record votes. The public’s blessings at Modi’s meeting held yesterday is a guarantee that Uttarakhand would prosper rapidly under his guidance.

Manveer Chauhan asserted that the BJP candidates in Uttarakhand are certain to win all five seats by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes each. He also expressed hope that due to the continuous participation of all those joining the BJP, the victory margin may go even higher.

Former State Vice President of the Congress SP Engineer said that everyone is taking membership of BJP after being impressed by the work done by PM Modi and CM Pushkar Dhami. When the whole country and the state are witnessing rapid development, he could not sit outside and wait, instead of contributing his bit. He said that he along with his supporters will help in strengthening the hands of Modi by joining the BJP. Those who joined the party along with him today included Congress OBC Morcha’s Working President Ashok Upadhyay, General Secretary, District Congress, Vijendra Chauhan along with hundreds of others.

A large number of BJP leaders including spokespersons Madhu Bhatt, Sanjeev Verma, Subhash Barthwal were present at the programme conducted by state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan.